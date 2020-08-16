Central Saanich adds affordable housing

The Parsons in Brentwood Bay home to 40 units

The Parsons at Brentwood Bay, which officially opened on Aug. 7, adds 40 units of affordable housing to Central Saanich. (Photo contributed)

Central Saanich unveiled 40 affordable homes Aug. 7 with the official opening of the Parsons at Brentwood Bay.

The project, which will provide safe, affordable housing for seniors and people in the local workforce, is the newest affordable housing effort in the region, and the first by the Greater Victoria Housing Society on the Saanich Peninsula.

Parsons at 7247 West Saanich Rd. is comprised of 20 studio units, 18 one-bedroom units and two accessible units. Features include vinyl plank flooring, and full-size fridges and stoves. There is in-suite storage in some units and hot water is included. Laundry and parking are available on-site.

The Parsons at Brentwood Bay was made possible through grants and loans from the Greater Victoria Housing Society, the federal government, BC Housing, VanCity and the District of Central Saanich.

The cost of land and construction for the 24,000 sq. ft. building was $9.723 million.

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor thanked the Greater Victoria Housing Society and government partners for providing affordable rentals in the community.

All organizations involved in the project respectfully acknowledged that the Parsons at Brentwood Bay is on the traditional territory of the WSANEC people, which includes the Tsartlip and Tsawout First Nations.

The building is named after Peter Parsons, a former board member and long-time Central Saanich resident who was an active volunteer in the community before his death in 2007.

Because current public health guidelines arising from COVID-19 do not permit large in-person events, the Greater Victoria Housing Society has prepared a video of the official opening, which can be viewed at youtu.be/M28VJEvV_q4.

The project architect is Joe Newell Architect, Inc., and Kinetic Construction is the contractor. For more information on rentals, email rentals@greatervichousing.org.

