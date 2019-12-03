Central Saanich calls up community satisfaction survey

A survey designed to steer Central Saanich gets underway today, Dec 2. Central Saanich conducted its last Community Community Satisfaction Survey in 2016 (Black Press Media File)

A survey designed to shape future decisions in Central Saanich got underway Tuesday. The survey itself runs until Dec. 22 with final results available early next month.

“This survey is the only chance we on council have to hear from a random sample of residents that represents the demographic makeup of the community,” said Carl Jensen, acting mayor, last month. “Council and staff are then better able to align the community’s priorities with the strategic plan and allocation of resources.”

Central Saanich conducted its last Community Satisfaction Survey in 2016.

Canadian research firm Leger will call 300 residents of Central Saanich over randomly selected landlines and cellphones for their opinion on a wide range of subjects. The respondents represent the demographic makeup of Central Saanich and the results will be statistically valid.

RELATED: Calling all Greater Victoria residents: Victoria Vital Signs survey seeking opinions

The survey costs $19,900. Central Saanich will also pay an additional $1,900 for what staff called a key-driver analysis that focuses on two questions about the public’s satisfaction with some municipal services and the importance that residents attach to them.

Broadly speaking, the survey attempts to identify the important issues in Central Saanich, assess perceptions of quality of life, measure satisfaction with specific services, and assess demand for new community projects, services and facilities among other specific objectives.

Residents will also be able to access an online version. Those results remain separate from the telephone survey to avoid skewing sampling.

It will take about 20 minutes to complete the telephone survey. Those called can complete the online survey in their own time if the telephone survey is not convenient.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com