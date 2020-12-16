Central Saanich cop to run 50 miles for Greater Victoria at-risk youth

Cpl. Pat Bryant of the Central Saanich Police will be running 50 miles this Saturday to raise money for the Sanctuary Youth Centre, a facility helping at-risk youth (Odine Easson/Submitted)

Cpl. Pat Bryant will raise the money for the Sanctuary Youth Centre Saturday

A Central Saanich police officer turns into the running man this weekend for at-risk youth in Greater Victoria.

Cpl. Pat Bryant will run 50 miles Saturday, Dec. 19 in support of the Sanctuary Youth Centre in downtown Victoria. The centre is a drop-in centre for street entrenched and at-risk youth between the ages of 14 and 22.

Bryant, a veteran police officer of 31 years, has been serving as Mobile Youth Support Team officer for the Capital Region Action Team, a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional group helping at-risk youth, for the past three and a half years. The team covers an area ranging from Sidney to Sooke.

His secondment to CART ends on Dec. 18 and he decided to do one final project to support the youth he works with. By raising funds for Sanctuary, the organization will be able to provide hot meals, snacks and groceries to youth. Donations can be made at sanctuaryyouth.org.

Bryant is not a stranger to athletic accomplishments in the line of public service. He and his wife Odine Easson have represented Central Saanich police as triathletes at the World Police and Fire Games. He has also spearheaded various other local events including polar bear swims and abstaining from alcohol for a month designed to raise public awareness.

