Coun. Bob Thompson wants to hear from the local agricultural industry about the topic of carbon sequestration. (Bob Thompson/Submitted)

Central Saanich councillor looks to agricultural community for best way to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere

Coun. Bob Thompson wants to seek feedback from Peninsula and Area Agricultural Commission

A Central Saanich councillor is looking for input from the region’s agricultural industry for the best ways to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Coun. Bob Thompson has filed a notice of motion, that if approved, would bring the issue before the Peninsula and Area Agricultural Commission, an advisory committee with the mandate to advise Central Saanich, Metchosin, North Saanich, Saanich, Sidney and the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area on agricultural matters and to facilitate the development of programs among other objectives. Its membership includes representatives from the municipalities as well as from the industry.

The notice of motion does not specifically call for carbon sequestration, which it defines as removal of carbon from the atmosphere through tree planting, restoration of land and coastal areas, and altering agricultural practices.

RELATED: Central Saanich Mayor says housing and climate change are top priorities heading into 2020

RELATED: New Central Saanich climate goal calls for 4,800 EVs on road by 2030

Thompson said his motion is just about starting a conversation about these techniques, some of which local farmers may already be using, or not, with all of their financial implications.

The notice of motion before council appears after Central Saanich has upped its climate change goals and before it reviews its Official Community Plan. It is against this background that Thompson would like to see this future discussion unfold.

While Central Saanich’s two largest sources of community-wide greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) are transportation and buildings, Thompson says carbon sequestration by the agricultural sector can play its part in reducing emissions, albeit in the long-term, a point acknowledged in the notice of motion itself as well as the staff report outlining the municipality’s tougher climate change goals.

RELATED: Peninsula business leaders question aspects of Central Saanich’s climate change plan

RELATED: Central Saanich accused of not following Climate Emergency declaration with urgent action

“These initiatives typically take many years to achieve significant emission reductions and would have a minimal impact by 2030,” it reads. “However, they are an important strategy for achieving a carbon-neutral community by 2050 and beyond.”

Looking more broadly, agriculture is both a source and sink of emissions, and various experts have called for fundamental changes to agriculture to meet the double challenge of feeding growing populations while meeting climate change goals.

The provincial government has already held a workshop in November to help develop adaption strategies specific for the region.

A second workshop is scheduled for the second week of February. The commission will also meet that month.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran
Next story
One person dead after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Just Posted

High winds have cancelled some afternoon sailings between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver

12 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, 2 p.m. return sailing cancelled

Tony-winning musical comes alive at Langham Court

Community theatre group takes on Company, Jan. 15 to Feb. 1

Saanich Lacrosse hosting free sessions for new players

Drop-in sessions being held Jan. 11 and 12 at Pearkes Field House

Greater Victoria boasts three Coldest Night walks for homeless this winter

Walkers start gathering pledges now for Feb. 22 walk

Victoria astronomer helps discover 10 billion-year-old galaxy cluster

High-powered telescopes capture clearest picture yet of ‘mature, evolved’ system

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Vancouver Island’s Paul Nicklen given Order of Canada, inducted into International Photography Hall of Fame

Nanoose Bay resident says ‘it was all very humbling’

Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Wet’suwet’en chief says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers

Myers scores late winner for Vancouver

Fundraiser set up to help Nanaimo man who spent ‘life savings’ to prove his dog isn’t dangerous

Online fundraiser has goal of $5,000 for dog’s owner

Most Read