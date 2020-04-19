Central Saanich councillor wants to take remuneration issue out of councillors hands

Coun. Zeb King said the issue of remuneration rates should go before voters

Central Saanich Coun. Zeb King would like to take the issue of council remuneration out of council’s hands. (Black Press Media File).

A Central Saanich councillor would like to take the issue of council remuneration out of the hands of this current council and push it before voters “just prior” to the municipal election.

Central Saanich’s upcoming council meeting on Monday, April 20 includes a notice of motion from Coun. Zeb King that asks the current council not to consider the issue Council remuneration and that a pending staff report investigating the issue “shall be presented for information to candidates and voters just prior to the 2022 municipal election.”

By way of background, Central Saanich council asked staff on March 9 to bring forward a report that “reviews [mayor] and [council] remuneration and benefits based on time devoted to the position.” The language of the motion also calls on staff to bring forward an “evaluation measure and a method of implementing increases on an incremental basis.” Back in March, King as well Coun. Chris Graham voted against commissioning the report, whose timing appears uncertain at best. This said, King would like to establish a time line for handling this issue, arguing later that the province might be best equipped to handle remuneration rates.

Council’s direction itself responded to a notice of motion from Mayor Ryan Windsor. It calls for Central Saanich to set its remuneration rates for mayor and council at the same level as Esquimalt, with councillor remuneration set at 40 per cent of the mayors’ salary with all members of council receiving annual cost of living adjustments.

If the currently proposed increases were to go ahead, Windsor’s remuneration would go up by 65 per cent, while the remuneration of councillors would go up by about 50 per cent.

Esquimalt council unanimously voted in the fall of 2018 to increase to salaries for mayor and council. The mayor now collects $57,600 per year, up roughly 16 per cent from $48,225.20. Each of the six councillors in Esquimalt receives a rate of 40 per cent of the mayor’s salary — about $23,040, up about 10 per cent from $20,779.60. The vote took place before the 2018 municipal election and applies to the current council.

Months before Esquimalt’s decision in February 2018, Central Saanich also raised remuneration rates, raising the mayor’s pay from $31,077 to $34,800 and councillor pay from $13,653 to $15,300. But that debate revealed among other points dissatisfaction with changes to federal tax law that have actually cut into the salaries of council members.

King acknowledged that the majority of council voted in favour of the staff report, but continues to question its rationale in restating his opposition to the proposed increase.

“I thought that in the context of COVID-19, other priorities, and everything else that is going on, this [council remuneration] came out of the blue,” said King. “I didn’t expect Mayor Windsor’s motion once again to revisit remuneration.”

While the issue of remuneration did not come up during the last election, it “ought” to do so, said King. “Then candidates can take a position and say what they think,” he said.

Looking back the initial debate in March, Windsor acknowledged the politically sensitive nature of the issue with councillors voting on their own remunerations and called on the province to develop appropriate guidelines. With figures in other communities range all over the place, Windsor said he chose Esquimalt as a comparative because of the similarities that the communities share. He also argued that the issue of compensation might actually deter candidates from running for municipal office.

“Compensation is a reality when people are running, because they are giving up an enormous amount of time,” he said in pointing to various commitments of council members.

Looking back at the initial debate in March, King said money was not the reason why he entered municipal politics.

More intrinsic forms of motivation rather than extrinsic ones are driving his commitment, said King. “We don’t have to do this,” he said. “This is a choice.”

With the exception of Graham though, the majority of councillors agreed with Windsor’s push rather than King.

Coun. Bob Thompson pointed out among other points that most individuals enter municipal politics because they “first and foremost” they are driven by a “strong sense of public service and a desire to make their communities better.”

Remuneration, he said, is not in most cases an important motivating factor. “Individuals who do make the commitment to serve as local elected officials, however, should be able to expect fair and reasonable compensation.”

Time requirements can be significant, said Thompson, adding that councillors would be less dissatisfied now if they had settled for higher remuneration rates back in February 2018.

