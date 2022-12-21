Central Saanich is asking the public to move vehicles off the road as crews continue to plow. (District of Central Saanich/Facebook)

Central Saanich crews continue plowing but already preparing for thawing

Central Saanich includes 136 kilometres of paved roads and two kilometres of unpaved roads

Central Saanich crews continue to clear roads from snow, but authorities are already looking toward the time when it disappears.

The District of Central Saanich said in a statement that crews continue to clear roads.

“During heavy snowfalls our crews focus on priority routes, and now we are getting a chance to clear more neighbourhood roads,” it said. “We ask the public to move vehicles off the road where possible, as some roads are partially blocked to the plows by the parked vehicles. As always, we ask neighbours to check on each other in these types of circumstances.”

The statement also warns of the effects of future melting.

“Depending on how warm the weather gets over the next week, we may see rapid thawing and or rain. In preparation, residents should clear their catch basins,” the district said. “Municipal Yard, located on Keating Cross Road, will have sandbag materials outside for the public, should they need them.”

RELATED: ‘Brutal’ weather has Sidney, North Saanich police checking on the unhoused

Central Saanich’s road network includes 136 kilometres of paved roads and two kilometres of unpaved roads, along with 470 streetlights and 80 traffic islands.

Tuesday’s heavy snow caused the temporary closure of Highway 17 in both directions at three major locations in Central Saanich: Mt Newton Cross Road, Keating Road and Tanner Road. Central Saanich Police Service also urged residents to stay as heavy snow had made most roads in Central Saanich undrivable.

Snow clearing continues in Sidney with salting and sanding underway, said Andrew Hicik, Sidney’s acting chief administrative officer.

“Last night, snow piles were removed from Beacon Avenue and today snow will be removed from Bevan Avenue,” he said. “If you don’t need to drive, it is still a good idea to stay off the roads today. For community members who are out, please use caution.”

