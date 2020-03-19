Up to 6,800 seasonal foreign farm workers like Felipe Floriano-Garcia, who has been working at Dan’s Farm and Country Market for 12 years, will be able to enter British Columbia despite COVID-19. (Sarah Ponchet/Submitted)

Central Saanich farmer welcomes pending arrival of foreign seasonal labour

Federal government announced Wednesday up to 6,800 seasonal farm workers can arrive in B.C.

A Central Saanich farmer says it is a “huge relief” that thousands of foreign seasonal workers are able enter British Columbia despite the current travel ban because of COVID 19.

“It’s a huge relief knowing that they will be able to come,” said Sarah Ponchet, who helps to manage Dan’s Farm and Country Market owned by her father Dan Ponchet.

“We will be able to continue to farm. They won’t have any loss of crops or anything like that.”

She made the comments Thursday morning, hours after an announcement from the federal government that up to 6,800 people in Canada’s seasonal agricultural workers’ program (SAWP) will now be able to come to B.C. to help fill vacant agricultural jobs.

The announcement came after growing concerns about the effects of the travel ban on local farm operations. Both Ponchet and Terry Michell of Michell Farms had warned of food shortages earlier if local farms could not access seasonal labour from abroad.

“If we don’t have the labour, there will be [shortages],” he said Wednesday afternoon. “It goes hand-in-hand. “Many of the crops grown on this farm are labour intensive. There are some crops that we will plant, but it takes a lot of money to get the seed and put it in the ground and grow, and if we don’t have the harvesters, or people to weed and things like that, then it is going to be a lotal loss.”

Michell’s Farm, like so many, farms across the region, throughout B.C. and right across Canada depend on this seasonal labour in the absence of local labour and it is their absence that is currently holding back farmers, he said.

Despite its decision to lift the ban, the federal government said that workers will need to self-isolate themselves for 14 days once they enter Canada to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

B.C. Growers Association general manager Glen Lucas estimates that 1,700 SAWP have already arrived in B.C. to work this year before the travel restrictions were implemented.

RELATED: Canada to close borders to most foreigners, but not to U.S., to slow spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce warns of economic consequences from COVID-19

One of them is already working on Ponchet’s farm, having arrived in early March with a departure date sometime in the fall.

Ponchet said he has been doing “O.K.” under the circumstances. “It is obviously a stressful time for everybody all the world, but he is happy that he is here, because he is able to send money home to his family,” she said.

“He hasn’t expressed [any desire to return home], as far as I know. So far, he is grateful that he has made it here, because they depend on this money coming in.”

Eight more will eventually join him, starting next week. They will self-isolate on the farm with details to be worked out. Like they would anyway, seasonal workers will have access to media, including television and electronic devices.

“They have internet, so they will be able to entertain themselves. Other than that, we will make sure that they are stocked with food and everything they need.”

The COVID-19 situation also has two other dimensions, one personal, one professional, for Ponchet and the farm.

Her dad, Dan, remains in Peru where he and his wife have been visiting family since early March. Last-ditch efforts to leave that country after it announced border closures failed with the next scheduled return date now being March 31.

“Luckily, my mom is from there and they are with my family, so they are comfortable.”

The store has also seen business pick up as residents are trying to get groceries, she said. “The real big stores are so busy,” she said. “For the time of year, it is definitely busier than it usually is.”

While the store does not have lines out the doors, Ponchet said the business is open to changing its hours if necessary.

“At this moment, we are just taking it day-by-day, and see how it goes,” she said.

Celia Michell of Michell’s Farm has also noticed an uptick in business at the farm store, starting last week at the latest.

“We are pretty steady,” she said. But the store has no plans right now to extend hours. “We are short-staffed,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pacheedaht First Nation closes campground, lodge due to COVID-19
Next story
Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Just Posted

Central Saanich farmer welcomes pending arrival of foreign seasonal labour

Federal government announced Wednesday up to 6,800 seasonal farm workers can arrive in B.C.

Royals fans encouraged to keep tickets to cancelled games for next year’s season

Final standings for 2019-20 WHL regular season determined using win percentages

Saanich Police arrest man in connection to violent home invasion, find loaded rifle under kitchen table

Police service dog Grimm assisted with the arrest

VicPD suspends bike pick-up program during pandemic

Found bikes can still be reported online

West Shore RCMP search for suspect, victim in Langford assault

Bystander left with head injuries after intervening in assault

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

Island Health isn’t sharing locations of COVID-19 cases for privacy reasons

Chief medical health officer says novelty of the arrival of the virus will pass

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Most Read