Central Saanich mourns loss of Ritchie Li

The Central Saanich Police Service member died of cancer June 27

The Central Saanich and Greater Victoria police communities are mourning the loss of one of their own after Ritchie Li lost his battle with cancer this week.

Li died peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on June 27, the Central Saanich Police Service said in a social media post on Thursday. He leaves behind a wife, son and many loving family members and close friends.

Li was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer in April 2021. Following his diagnosis, he embarked on a series of treatments to extend his life, which showed how determined he was to get as much time as possible with his young son, born in January 2022.

“Ritchie Li was one of the most decent human beings most of us have had the pleasure of knowing,” reads the post. “His intelligence, positivity and strong character easily made him friends and earned respect by all who knew him. We have lost a truly remarkable person.

“To his wife and family, we at CSPS are with you as you grieve the tragic loss of an amazing husband, father, son and friend, taken from us far too early.”

