Central Saanich pays tribute to former firefighter

The Central Saanich Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce we have lost a brother and a mentor, Forrest Owens,” the department said in a statement.
Owens served the community for more than 35 years, taking on roles including volunteer firefighter, captain and career assistant chief. That service continued even after he retired.
Flags were lowered to half-mast to honour Owens.
