Central Saanich police hand out almost $1,200 in excessive speeding fines

One driver received 12, the other driver three points

Central Saanich Police impounded two vehicles in less than hours for excessive spending Monday evening and Tuesday morning, handing out $1,185 and 15 points in total fines during some nine hours. Both incidents happened at intersection of Highway 17 and Island View Road. (Central Saanich Police/Twitter)

Cops handed out tickets worth $1,185 and 15 points in Central Saanich within a nine-hour window.

Central Saanich Police issued the fines over nine hours during two stops for excessive speed at the intersection of Highway 17 and Island View Road.

The first case recorded at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 23 saw police flag down the driver of a Camry, who according to officers, was trying to make the last ferry while driving 155 km/h, weaving between cars with no signals and failing to stop. This combination earned the driver a fine of $817 and 12 points.

At 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police flagged down the driver of a Tracker travelling at 129 km/h. This earned the driver a fine of $368 and three points.

Police impounded both vehicles and issued a warning to drivers using social media.

“8:15 pm or 5:30 a.m., officers are out there,” reads a tweet.

Excessive impounds last night, Hwy 17 @ Island View:

20-3670: 8:15pm, Camry @ 155kph. Weaving btwn cars, no signal, fail to stop. "I need to make the last ferry". $817 fines/12 pts

20-3674: 5:30am, Tracker @ 129kph. $368 fine/3 pts

8:15pm or 5:30am, Officers are out there. #csaan pic.twitter.com/orPH1tkpXw — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) November 24, 2020