Central Saanich police issued eight tickets on the first day of Canada Road Safety Week. (Central Saanich Police Service/Twitter)

Central Saanich police issue eight speeding tickets to start national road safety week

Unlicensed driver stopped May 13 resulting in seven-day vehicle impound and $644 in fines

There may be less traffic due to COVID-19 but it’s not a licence to speed, says Central Saanich Police Service.

At the start of Canada Road Safety Week on May 12, a Central Saanich officer issued eight tickets along Keating Cross Road, the police agency said on social media.

Each driver issued a ticket was travelling in excess of 75 km/h, 25 km/h over the posted speed limit, according to Central Saanich police.

The next day, a driver was stopped travelling on Highway 17 at 122 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Police say the driver was unlicensed and the stop resulted in a seven-day vehicle impound plus $644 in fines.

May 12 to 18 is Canada Road Safety Week.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich council calls for higher speeding fines


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

speed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Just Posted

Saanich police return bike stolen more than three years ago

Bike among many stolen items recovered during a search warrant execution in early May

Two drivers clocked doing twice the posted speed limit on rural Saanich road

Police impounded both vehicles over long weekend

Tourism task force creates 18-month survival strategy for Greater Victoria

Industry suffering massive losses during COVID-19 pandemic

Central Saanich police issue eight speeding tickets to start national road safety week

Unlicensed driver stopped May 13 resulting in seven-day vehicle impound and $644 in fines

VIDEO: Fireworks light up Oak Bay skies for ‘private’ birthday celebration

Cold Water Divers Inc. launched the show from the waters near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel

VIDEO: West Shore RCMP officer and canine partner featured in police week video

Cpl. Sansome and police dog Erik star in RCMP production

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

COVID-19 restrictions may aid B.C.’s ongoing battle against invasive mussels

Dave Bennett, chairman of the Invasive Species Council of BC, says users of all types of watercraft must be extra vigilant

Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

The clips in the video were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, showing several vacant areas

Tofino Bus Service wants to cancel service to the north island

“There is no model without subsidy that makes [this service] sustainable.”

Most Read