Central Saanich Police issue recommendations to homeowners after break-in

Central Saanich Police have issued several recommendations after thieves broke into an unoccupied home in the Tanner Ridge area over the weekend.

The department said in release that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, while encouraging additional safety measures.

A home in the Tanner Ridge area was broken into over the weekend while unoccupied. While our officers continue to investigate the incident, consider some home security tips listed on our website, https://t.co/BAus2fxmQ4 pic.twitter.com/bqYutnqk3m — CS Police Service (@cspoliceservice) September 16, 2019

“If on vacation, ensure your home does not look like you are away,” it reads. “[Have] papers cleared off your driveway/stoop, ask a neighbour to park their vehicle in your driveway, ensure your yard is kept up if away for a long period.”

Police are also encouraging homeowners to ensure that motion sensor lights are in working order and consider keeping a light on at all the times.

“Do not post that you are away on social media, share your adventures upon return,” it adds.

Police also encourage homeowners to participate in Block Watch, develop a relationship with neighbours, and advise trusted neighbours when they are on vacation.

“Report all suspicious activity to police, whether your home or someone else’s,” it reads.



