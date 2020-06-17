A cougar was spotted in the Island View Beach Regional Park at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 16. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich police issue warning after cougar spotted at Island View Beach

Regional park a popular spot for dog walkers, campers

The Central Saanich Police department is warning beachgoers to be extra cautious at Island View Beach Regional Park after a cougar was spotted in the area.

The department confirmed in a tweet that a cougar was spotted at Island View Beach at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 16.

The park is a popular spot for dog walkers and campers with the Island View Beach Regional Park Campground now open for the season.

ALSO READ: Capital Regional District prepares to reopen regional campgrounds

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria lawyer suspended for second time in 2020
Next story
NDP support for spending bill assures no election in midst of pandemic

Just Posted

Metchosin mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

Victoria lawyer suspended for second time in 2020

Crystal Irene Buchan began her one month suspension Tuesday

Petition demands Victoria ‘save Beacon Hill Park’

Residents ask City do something to house those camping in Beacon Hill Park

Central Saanich police issue warning after cougar spotted at Island View Beach

Regional park a popular spot for dog walkers, campers

Saanich opens drive-thru for property tax payment drop off

Drive-thru open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside municipal hall

Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Update will give look at economic state of the country

B.C.’s health officer says COVID-19 hikes elsewhere serve as cautionary tales

There are 172 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 2,416 people have recovered from the illness.

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Most Read