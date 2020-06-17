Central Saanich police issue warning after cougar spotted at Island View Beach

A cougar was spotted in the Island View Beach Regional Park at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 16. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Central Saanich Police department is warning beachgoers to be extra cautious at Island View Beach Regional Park after a cougar was spotted in the area.

The department confirmed in a tweet that a cougar was spotted at Island View Beach at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 16.

***COUGAR SIGHTING***

Dog walkers and campers – please be aware that a confirmed cougar sighting occurred this evening at 7:30pm at Island View Beach. #csaan — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) June 17, 2020

The park is a popular spot for dog walkers and campers with the Island View Beach Regional Park Campground now open for the season.

