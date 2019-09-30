Central Saanich police looking for 54-year-old man last seen two weeks ago

Central Saanich Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating Keith Edward Webber, a 54-year-old Caucasian man last seen on Sept. 14 (Black Press File)

Authorities describe Keith Edward Webber as six feet tall and weighing 170 pounds with dark grey shoulder length hair, blue eyes and short facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket. Authorities say colleagues became concerned when he did not attend work in Central Saanich on Sept. 17 after he was last seen three days earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Saanich Police at 250-652-4441 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

