Central Saanich police search for man in connection to a domestic assault

Central Saanich police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man.

A warrant has been issued for Christopher Turner in relation to a domestic assault investigation.

According to a release, Turner is “associated with a grey Dodge Ram” which may have the B.C. licence plate JN0 773 or GJ6 71R attached. Turner may have two “pit bull type dogs” with him; one beige-coloured dog named Bonny and a black one named Ruckus.

Turner was last seen wearing a grey wool sweater, jeans and white or black “DC” brand shoes.

If you see Turner, do not approach him or his vehicle. Call 911 immediately or to report what you know anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

