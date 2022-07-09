Central Saanich Police are asking the public to help locate Nathaniel Watters, who was last seen early Friday morning. (Courtesy Central Saanich Police Service)

Central Saanich Police seek help locating missing man

Nathaniel Watters was last seen early Friday morning

Central Saanich Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing high-risk man.

Nathaniel Watters, 41, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on July 8 in the Keating area of Central Saanich, police said in a tweet.

Watters is described as standing 5’10” tall and approximately 225 pounds. He is believed to be driving a grey, 201 Ford F-150 pickup truck with BC plate PJ7371.

Anyone with information on his location or that of his truck is asked to call 911 or Central Saanich Police at 250-652-4441.

