Property-Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing allows homeowners to fund the up-front cost of the home improvement through a loan repaid on property tax bills. Central Saanich is offering the support through a two-year pilot project. (Black Press Media File)

Property-Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing allows homeowners to fund the up-front cost of the home improvement through a loan repaid on property tax bills. Central Saanich is offering the support through a two-year pilot project. (Black Press Media File)

Central Saanich pumps up support for climate change mitigation

Municipality offers zero-financing for replacing oil heating systems with electric heat pumps

Central Saanich is encouraging homeowners to replace their oil heating systems with an electric heat pump by offering them zero per cent financing under a two-year pilot program.

The program known as Property-Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing allows homeowners to fund the up-front cost of the home improvement through a loan repaid on property tax bills.

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor said helping homeowners make the switch will cut carbon-intensive energy consumption and community greenhouse gas. “It will also decrease home energy bills for participating homeowners, which can be put towards repaying the loan,” he said.

The program will also help Central Saanich build resilience against future climate impacts, because heat pumps can handle the hotter summers expected for southern Vancouver Island.

RELATED: Central Saanich adopts tough climate change goals

The municipality plans to launch PACE in the fall of 2021 with workshops and educational sessions scheduled over the summer.

The municipality’s pilot program is one of the first of its kind in the province and receives funding through the $300-million community efficiency financing initiative which is part of the $950-million Green Municipal Fund, a federal government fund under the administration of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Central Saanich said the financing program will support two key climate action goals: reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 100 per cent by 2050 (based on 2007 figures) and 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050. The municipality has identified the development and implementation of energy improvement projects in homes and businesses, including the 100 per cent conversion of oil heated homes to electric heat pumps by 2030, as a key pathway toward those goals.

Successful PACE programs are running in Toronto as well as numerous municipalities across Nova Scotia and rural Yukon. Several other provinces have passed legislation enabling PACE, and British Columbia has put $2 million for a PACE Roadmap and Pilot Program in its economic recovery plan released in September 2020.

Interested homeowners in Central Saanich can keep themselves of informed by contacting Central Saanich’s climate action specialist Ali Rivers at ali.rivers@csaanich.ca or 250-652-4444.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall
Next story
UPDATED: Three-vehicle crash, truck rollover in Saanich snarls afternoon traffic

Just Posted

Oak Bay Coun. Eric Zhelka scoops excess leaves into his kitchen waste bin. The District of Oak Bay’s contract for kitchen waste pickup now permits the inclusion of general yard waste. Victoria council will be presented a report at their March 11 meeting that recommends moving to allowing yard waste in green bins. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Victoria considers accepting yard waste in green bins, switching to curbside model

2020 study found yard waste makes up 10 per cent of the garbage Victoria collects

The Victoria Royals will open their 24-game season against the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL’s B.C. division bubble. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)
Victoria Royals release season schedule ahead of March 26 puck drop in B.C. bubble

The densely-packed schedule will see the Royals play 24 games in just 48 days while in the bubble

E:Ne Raw Food and Sake Bar is closing its doors until further notice after sexual assault allegations against an employee surfaced on social media. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
Victoria restaurant fires employee accused of sexual assault, commits to education

E:Ne Raw Food Bar closed until further notice

People are invited to comment on proposed safety improvements to the Pat Bay Highway northbound at Keating Cross Road until March 24. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Flyover proposed for Central Saanich ‘safest option’ according to ministry

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria calls for full movement interchange

Property-Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing allows homeowners to fund the up-front cost of the home improvement through a loan repaid on property tax bills. Central Saanich is offering the support through a two-year pilot project. (Black Press Media File)
Central Saanich pumps up support for climate change mitigation

Municipality offers zero-financing for replacing oil heating systems with electric heat pumps

Two transient orcas were spotted near the shores of Esquimalt Monday afternoon. (Miller Fernandez/Facebook video)
VIDEO: Orcas spotted close to shore in Esquimalt

Transient brothers give Greater Victoria residents a show

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

Willow Street Cafe is going to be looking good as the central building in filming of a movie in Chemainus next week. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)
Hallmark movie crews moving into Chemainus for the week

Filming of The Baker’s Sons being conducted downtown

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

The sea otter pup rescued in Port Hardy that was sent to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Davida Hudson photo)
Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering after Port Hardy rescue

Rescued sea otter pup survives flight to Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Most Read