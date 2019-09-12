Central Saanich seeks direction on future of Saanichton Village

The District of Central Saanich is asking for public input on the future of Saanichton Village.
The municipality has scheduled an information session on Saturday, Sept. 14 for local residents, entrepreneurs, and others to hear feedback on the current “look, feel and function of the village” as well as its future direction.
The drop-in event, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1903 Mount Newton Cross Rd., will include interactive display boards, mapping exercises, and the opportunity to talk with municipal staff. The project team will also be popping up around the area between Sept. 21 and 25.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter