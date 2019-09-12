Central Saanich seeks direction on future of Saanichton Village

Residents, entrepreneurs and other parties are invited to participate in an event about the future of Saanichton Village. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The District of Central Saanich is asking for public input on the future of Saanichton Village.

The municipality has scheduled an information session on Saturday, Sept. 14 for local residents, entrepreneurs, and others to hear feedback on the current “look, feel and function of the village” as well as its future direction.

READ ALSO: Proposal for Brentwood Bay pot shop still on the table

The drop-in event, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1903 Mount Newton Cross Rd., will include interactive display boards, mapping exercises, and the opportunity to talk with municipal staff. The project team will also be popping up around the area between Sept. 21 and 25.

More on the pop-up schedule, materials and information on other upcoming opportunities, can be found here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com