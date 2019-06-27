Central Saanich seeks ‘paid call’ firefighters for daytime shifts

Central Saanich’s fire department is recruiting volunteer “paid call” firefighters.

The department of six career staff and 45 firefighters are seeking to add people with flexible hours to their number. They say the availability of volunteer firefighters during weekdays is a “critical challenge” facing many fire departments across Canada.

“We’re specifically seeking members of the community who are community minded, and who are generally available to respond to calls during weekdays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.,” said Fire Chief Chris Vrabel.

Interested residents are invited to an information session Monday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 1512 Keating Cross Road. The next recruit class is scheduled to begin in September.

The district’s firefighters train together every Monday night from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. If you are interested in attending the information session, RSVP to the Central Saanich Fire Department at fdadmin@csaanich.ca or by calling 250-544-4238.



