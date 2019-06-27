Central Saanich seeks ‘paid call’ firefighters for daytime shifts

Department looking for community minded folks available weekdays

Reserve firefighters in conversation. (Central Saanich Fire Department Submission)

Central Saanich’s fire department is recruiting volunteer “paid call” firefighters.

The department of six career staff and 45 firefighters are seeking to add people with flexible hours to their number. They say the availability of volunteer firefighters during weekdays is a “critical challenge” facing many fire departments across Canada.

ALSO READ: ‘Irresponsible’ cigarette tossing blamed for two brushfires on Pat Bay highway

“We’re specifically seeking members of the community who are community minded, and who are generally available to respond to calls during weekdays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.,” said Fire Chief Chris Vrabel.

Interested residents are invited to an information session Monday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 1512 Keating Cross Road. The next recruit class is scheduled to begin in September.

ALSO READ: Sidney Fire’s oldest living member dies, aged 83

The district’s firefighters train together every Monday night from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. If you are interested in attending the information session, RSVP to the Central Saanich Fire Department at fdadmin@csaanich.ca or by calling 250-544-4238.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Inquest jury begins deliberations into Oak Bay teen’s overdose death
Next story
UPDATED: RCMP Serious Crimes Unit investigates aggravated assault on elementary school grounds in Langford

Just Posted

Province announces $80 million upgrades to Vic High

Funding will cover seismic upgrades and a school expansion beginning August 2020

Climate change activists hosting ‘die-in’ in downtown Victoria

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island hopes to draw attention to wildfire smoke season

Online ad lists Victoria City Hall for sale for $500B

The poster, who leaves no contact information, claims to be the province of B.C.

Greater Victoria brewery faces negotiation struggles in CRD land purchase

Driftwood Brewery hopes to buy its space from the CRD to expand its business

Rickter Scale: Beyond the great burger divide

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

VIDEO: Cannabis edibles may drive up life insurance premiums

Edibles are set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17, with sales expected 60 days later

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Rescue teams searching for woman on Mount Heather near Lake Cowichan

Woman, 55, was hiking with friends on June 26

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

Most Read