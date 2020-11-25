Central Saanich signs off on Saanichton Village Plan

The new plan informing development Central Saanich’s Saanichton Village calls for wider, greener sidewalks among other measures. (Black Press Media File)

The new plan for Central Saanich’s Saanichton Village calls for mixed, multi-storey buildings between three to five storeys in height, as well as additional public places, greenspace and pedestrian-friendly features.

Council unanimously ratified the Saanichton Village Design Plan on Monday, Nov. 16.

Mayor Ryan Windsor welcomed the new plan, which he said provides a road map for redevelopment to “create more people spaces, emphasize the urban forest and offer a more walkable design.”

Judy Binder, president of the Saanichton Village Association, described the plan as “extensive and exciting.

“Preserving the village feel is very important for the residents of Saanichton,” she said.

The plan calls for a range of multi-use, multi-storey buildings that emphasize street-level storefronts and residential units above within the core of Saanichton, and a “range of a range of sensitive in-fill housing” in outer surroundings.

Within the proposal vision is a large public plaza, more and better pedestrian linkages with wider sidewalks, the creation of pedestrian connections through Saanichton’s ‘triangle’ (created by Mount Newton Cross as the ‘base’ and Wallace Drive and East Saanich Road) and the municipal hall site. Other concepts call for new bike lanes.

Also promised are village street improvements to maximize tree canopy, and developments meeting a target of 50 trees per hectare. Other commitments include gardens that would absorb rainfall as part of improved stormwater management.

