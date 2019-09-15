Satnam Dheensaw, whose family owns Gobind Farms in Central Saanich, here seen with his four-year-old daughter Simria, says 2019 has been a bumper year for strawberries. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Central Saanich strawberry farmer reports bumper crop

Strawberry season could last well into October

Saanich Peninsula residents looking for locally grown strawberries should be in for a treat.

Satnam Dheensaw, whose family owns Gobind Farms in Central Saanich, says he is having a bumper crop.

“You should be able to find local strawberries in every grocery store right now,” he said. “If they are not there, well, there is a problem. So ask your store manager, your produce department, if they have local berries.”

Customers can also pick up strawberries at Gobind Farms itself.

RELATED: Bumper crops of corn, garlic and berries on Peninsula farms

The strawberry picking season started on May 22 and Dheensaw predicts that it will continue until mid-to-late October, depending on the weather. In one year though, his farm picked strawberries into early November, he said.

Gobind Farms grows strawberries on 14 of its 90 acres, picking anywhere between 1,500 to 2,500 pounds of strawberries per day over the course of the growing season. This said, the daily harvest can exceed the upper range, especially early in the season, approaching 3,000 pounds per day.

Doing some rough calculations on the spot, Dheensaw said Tuesday that anywhere between 7,000 and 8,000 pounds could be picked right now.

So what accounts for the bumper crop? Despite some rain in July, the growing season has been good, he said. “The growing season has been good, the weather has been good, it hasn’t been overly hot. We haven’t had any serious heat waves. That damages all the fruit.”

Depending on the season, strawberries account for about 60 per cent of the fruit production at Gobind Farms with fruit accounting for 50 per cent of all production.

Demand for strawberries is generally higher in the summer when the weather is warmer, but the return of school could lead to another bump in demand, he said.

Looking at the provincial picture, figures show British Columbia produced 1,299 metric tonnes of strawberries in 2017, a drop of 3.1 per cent relative to the average. This drop raised the price of a kilo by 20.3 per cent to $4.09.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Sidney to renovate Reay Creek dam in place
Next story
Sidney hears calls to book out of Vancouver Island Regional Library system

Just Posted

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

GoodLife marathon helps enrich lives, share stories

Seniors’ care one of many causes supported by GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon

Central Saanich strawberry farmer reports bumper crop

Strawberry season could last well into October

Oak Bay community invited to News’ 5th annual readers tea

Oak Bay News, Carlton House host Sept. 17 afternoon tea

Tour Government House and other homes, enjoy art along the way

The Art Gallery’s 66th annual House Tour features artists at work, artistic floral displays

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

Coming Home: B.C. fire chief and disaster dog return from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

The pair spent roughly one week on Great Abaco Island assisting in relief efforts

Newcomer Ferland lines up with sniper Pettersson as Vancouver Canucks camp opens

Ferland provides more depth and a scoring threat up front, Pettersson says

Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

Professor Paul Evans says he served on Cameron Ortis’s doctoral dissertation committee

B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

Most Read