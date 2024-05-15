Central Saanich to start providing free menstrual product in public spaces

They are also taking donations for United Way’s Period Promise Campaign

The District of Central Saanich is offering free menstrual products in district facilities and public spaces to remove barriers, promote gender equity and support those in need.

In total, 13 washrooms across the district now have free menstrual products, including the municipal hall, the Centennial Park fieldhouse, the Central Saanich Cultural Centre, Verdier Park and Marigold Park.

“No one should ever feel left out or excluded due to something as fundamental as access to necessary menstrual products,” said Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor in a news release. “Fostering a community of inclusion, diversity and accessibility is one of our Council’s priorities, and improving access to menstrual products is progress.”

The district is also taking part in the United Way’s Period Promise Campaign, underway until May 25, which collects menstrual products and donations at various locations in the region.

According to United Way, half of everyone in B.C. who menstruates have struggled to purchase products for themselves at some time in their life, and 26 per cent of respondents indicated they had gone through a period without having menstrual products available to them.

To donate to the campaign, drop off donations at the municipal hall or at the Fill the Bus event on May 25 at the Saanich Save-on-Foods. Those looking to donate can also do so at https://www.uwsvi.ca/periodpromise.

