Amy Schactman, clinical co-ordinator at Foundry, joins operations manager Jordan Trousdell as they tour Finance Minister Carole James and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy through Foundry Victoria, a health and social services centre supporting youth. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Centre for youth seeking mental health and addictions support opens in Victoria

Foundry Centre joins six other B.C. locations, to provide one-stop shop for wellness needs

A new hub broadening both health and social services in Victoria aims to provide supports for youth and their families, with a focus on mental health and wellness.

In an announcement Tuesday, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy joined Finance Minister Carole James in cutting the ribbon on Foundry Victoria, in its brand new location at 818 Douglas St.

“We know we need to build a seamless system of supports … where you ask once and you get help fast,” said Darcy, who noted the needs of youth often intersect in a system not designed for that. “[Foundry] overcomes those silos, and brings the care together.”

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy, chats with social worker and counsellor Lorna Mace, about her role at Foundry Victoria. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Counsellors are available on a walk-in basis to address issues ranging from anxiety and depression, to issues surrounding body image, substance use challenges and pregnancy and STI testing and support. Working in close partnership with local First Nations, culturally appropriate and safe programs are also included.

Peer support is available, an important and often overlooked element to care, said Cecily Killam, who described her experience seeking help dealing with mental health and substance use challenges, and homelessness as a sequence of “navigating barriers.”

“As a youth, accessing health care services relating to three of the most alienating and adverse experiences a human being can go through … can be intimidating and anxiety-provoking,” she said.

Roughly 70 per cent of mental health issues emerge before the age of 25, Darcy said. In B.C., there are an estimated 84,000 people between the ages of four and 17 living with these challenges, yet only one in three will receive support.

There are too many children in Victoria struggling to get help, the minister added, calling the system disconnected and unco-ordinated with “huge gaps.”

For a province living through the worst public health emergency in decades (the opioid epidemic), Darcy said an initiative like this “has never been more important than it is today.”

Foundry Victoria, at 818 Douglas St. is open daily from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

The government has provided $200,000 to establish Foundry centres in B.C. and in Victoria. An additional $3 million was received from the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island and $790,000 came from Island Health.

James said during her time as an MLA she’s spoken with many youth and their parents who have struggled with a fragmented system. She recounted her firsthand experience navigating the system with her son Evan, a recovering alcoholic.

“I know how important it is to have those supports in place to be able to ask for that help and get that help quickly,” she said.

The goal is not to tweak the way care is provided, but to transform it, said Dr. Steve Mathias, executive director of Foundry.

“If we believe in our kids the way we say we do, we need to really put the bar at a place that makes us all want to achieve what we’re trying to achieve, and that is amazing care when they need it, support for families and kids when they come through the door,” he added.

Foundry has been created with 120 partners across the province; the centre joins other Foundry locations in Campbell River, Kelowna, Prince George, and Vancouver. Another five are in the works in such centres as Abbotsford, Penticton, and Ridge Meadows.

Said Matthias, “This is a generational initiative … and we will continue to do the work.”

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon
Next story
‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Just Posted

Centre for youth seeking mental health and addictions support opens in Victoria

Foundry Centre joins six other B.C. locations, to provide one-stop shop for wellness needs

Rash of motorcycle, scooter thefts prompts police warning to residents

VicPD reports more than half of vehicle thefts in 2018 have been two-wheelers

Movie set turns Victoria neighbourhoods into New York City

Another Hallmark movie is currently shooting in Greater Victoria

Oak Bay retired Brigadier-General earns Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Lead organizer on BC’s first Afghanistan memorial honoured by Governor General medal

Saanich woman heartbroken after death of dog in CRD shelter

Avery Phoenix McDermott, 18, is now pushing for changes to various shelter policies

Oak Bay principal rewards middle school student effort with stunts

Principal Pie Roll includes a face full of cream and a dip in McNeill Bay

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

B.C. neighbours fuming after they say tree home to peacocks illegally axed

City of Surrey says it has issued a $1,000 fine, which could rise to $10,000

New B.C. restaurant Escobar takes heat for ‘insensitive’ name

“They’re glorifying a name that brings so much pain”

Most Read