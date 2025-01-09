Centuries-old First Nations burial site uncovered during Island construction

Human remains and artifacts are estimated to be over 1,000 years old

A First Nations burial site recently unearthed at a Campbell River construction project is estimated to be over 1,000 years old.

The discovery of the burial is not unexpected since that location is well-known as archaeological site, said Brad Rembold of CR Horizon, a developer building an apartment complex at the site along Highway 19A.

"There was a settlement of thousands of people here," he said. "No matter where you dig, you're going to find something."

In 2019, the installation of sewer and water pipes along Highway 19A in the city was interrupted after the discovery of archaeological remains. And more many sites have been discovered over the years.

Rembold's company, he said, has been consulting with the Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai First Nations, with archaeologists present on-site nearly every day since 2021.

"These sites aren't just located on the beachfront, apparently they are everywhere," he said. "There will be people digging in their backyards finding all sorts of stuff. Campbell River has always been a place people want to come and live."

In the past, archaeological excavations have revealed significant evidence of Campbell River's long-term use as a permanent village and fishing settlement for thousands of years.

