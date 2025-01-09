 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Centuries-old First Nations burial site uncovered during Island construction

Human remains and artifacts are estimated to be over 1,000 years old
Robin Grant
Robin Grant
250115-crm-archaeological-site-pic3
Archaeological excavations have revealed significant evidence of Campbell River's long-term use as a permanent village and fishing settlement for thousands of years.Photo by Robin Grant/Campbell River Mirror

A First Nations burial site recently unearthed at a Campbell River construction project is estimated to be over 1,000 years old. 

The discovery of the burial is not unexpected since that location is well-known as archaeological site, said Brad Rembold of CR Horizon, a developer building an apartment complex at the site along Highway 19A. 

"There was a settlement of thousands of people here," he said. "No matter where you dig, you're going to find something." 

In 2019, the installation of sewer and water pipes along Highway 19A in the city was interrupted after the discovery of archaeological remains. And more many sites have been discovered over the years. 

Rembold's company, he said, has been consulting with the Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai First Nations, with archaeologists present on-site nearly every day since 2021. 

"These sites aren't just located on the beachfront, apparently they are everywhere," he said. "There will be people digging in their backyards finding all sorts of stuff. Campbell River has always been a place people want to come and live."

In the past, archaeological excavations have revealed significant evidence of Campbell River's long-term use as a permanent village and fishing settlement for thousands of years.

More to come ...

Robin Grant

About the Author: Robin Grant

I am deeply passionate about climate and environmental journalism, and I want to use my research skills to explore stories more thoroughly through public documents and access-to-information records.
Read more

More News

RCMP seek information on death of Vancouver Island man found before Christmas Day
RCMP seek information on death of Vancouver Island man found before Christmas Day
Cowichan Secondary lockdown caused by stick mistaken for gun
Cowichan Secondary lockdown caused by stick mistaken for gun
Sea gulls 'thriving' around B.C.'s Salish Sea, researchers say
Sea gulls 'thriving' around B.C.'s Salish Sea, researchers say
Pop-up banner image