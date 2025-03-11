 Skip to content
Cermaq sues Canadian government for Discovery Islands closures

Cermaq named the Attorney General of Canada, the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans, the Canadian Coast Guard and Joyce Murray in its February 2025 lawsuit
Robin Grant
Robin Grant
Cermaq is alleging it suffered damages in the loss of millions of dollars because of the government's decision to remove open-net salmon farms from the Discovery Islands.

The aquaculture giant Cermaq Canada Ltd. is taking the Canadian government to court again, this time for alleged damages caused by the federal decision to remove open-net pen salmon farms from B.C.’s Discovery Islands.

Cermaq filed a civil suit in the Supreme Court of British Columbia in February 2025, naming the Attorney General of Canada, the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans, the Canadian Coast Guard and Joyce Murray. In the lawsuit, Cermaq alleges it suffered damages in the loss of millions of dollars because of the government's flawed decision-making process. 

More to come ...

 

Robin Grant

About the Author: Robin Grant

I am deeply passionate about climate and environmental journalism, and I want to use my research skills to explore stories more thoroughly through public documents and access-to-information records.
Read more

