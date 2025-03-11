Cermaq sues Canadian government for Discovery Islands closures

Cermaq named the Attorney General of Canada, the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans, the Canadian Coast Guard and Joyce Murray in its February 2025 lawsuit

The aquaculture giant Cermaq Canada Ltd. is taking the Canadian government to court again, this time for alleged damages caused by the federal decision to remove open-net pen salmon farms from B.C.’s Discovery Islands.

Cermaq filed a civil suit in the Supreme Court of British Columbia in February 2025, naming the Attorney General of Canada, the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans, the Canadian Coast Guard and Joyce Murray. In the lawsuit, Cermaq alleges it suffered damages in the loss of millions of dollars because of the government's flawed decision-making process.

More to come ...