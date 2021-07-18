A CF-18 demo jet flies over Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on Sunday, July 18. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A CF-18 demo jet flies over Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on Sunday, July 18. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

CF-18 flies over Island hospitals as part of Operation Inspiration

Snowbirds slated for flyover on Monday, July 19

A fighter jet flew over hospitals on Vancouver Island this afternoon to salute some of the people who fought the pandemic on the front lines.

Operation Inspiration arrived on the Island on Sunday, July 18, with a CF-18 demo jet flying over Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and circling over other areas of Vancouver Island before flying over Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals.

Operation Inspiration will also include a flyover by the CF Snowbirds on Monday, July 19.

“Our air demonstration teams are an important face of our Air Force and their role in connecting us to Canadians was clear last year through the success of Operation Inspiration. This year we couldn’t think of a better way to continue that momentum than through formally recognizing Operation Inspiration as an enduring mission that will be carried forward by these two teams,” said Maj.-Gen. Eric Kenny, commander of the 1 Canadian Air Division, in a press release.

For updates on the Snowbirds’ schedule, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED: Snowbirds returning to the Island for Op Inspiration

RELATED: Aviation a family affair for CF-18 Operation Inspiration demo pilot


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo

Previous story
One dead, others in critical condition, including children in Coquihalla crash
Next story
Central Saanich to review relaxed housing rules for ALR

Just Posted

Andrew and Vanessa Johnson have opened Bicycle Pizza, subscription-based frozen pizza delivery and takeout service. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
VIDEO: Bicycle Pizza offers fresh or frozen options in Brentwood

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor says the municipality will review new regulations that promise to increase housing flexibility in the Agricultural Land Reserve. (Black Press Media Files/Submitted)
Central Saanich to review relaxed housing rules for ALR

A common wall lizard captured on a Victoria street. July 15, 2021 (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Invasive lizard population spreads across Vancouver Island

Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie will speak at an Aug. 4 fundraising dinner in Victoria at the Union Club of B.C. (Courtesy John Donnelly)
Grey Cup champion talks during Victoria fundraiser for Lytton residents