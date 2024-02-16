CFB Esquimalt compromise saves space for Eves of Destrution Roller Derby

Earlier time slot at Archie Browning Sports Centre offered

A solution has been found that will allow the Eves Of Destruction Roller Derby group to stay at the Archie Browning Sports Centre.

For 15-year the roller derby group held the same schedule at the centre, but this came under threat as Esquimalt council proposed giving the time slot to pickleball players.

Due to a collaborative effort from CFB Esquimalt staff and the Greater Victoria Minor Ball Hockey League, an earlier time slot was offered to the Eves Of Destruction, according to a Township of Esquimalt news release.

READ MORE: Eves of Destruction crush the competition, open Victoria roller derby season

The hockey league will practice at the CFB Esquimalt base, freeing space for the roller derby crowd.

Barbara Desjardins, the mayor of Esquimalt, said she was proud of everyone involved and that a solution that appealed to all parties was found.

“It’s always a challenge to balance community requests with the overall efficient use of our resources. I imagine we will see the need for flexibility as demands on our facilities continue to grow.”

READ MORE: Langford roller derby skater finds track to success