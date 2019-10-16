A reported sexual assault at CFB Esquimalt will not see the inside of a court room. BC Prosecution Services confirmed it is not moving ahead with charges. (BlackPress file photo)

CFB Esquimalt sounds the alarm for Great B.C. ShakeOut with Mass Notification System

Provincial earthquake drill runs Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m.

On Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m., the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt (CFB Esquimalt) will participate in the two-minute Great British Columbia ShakeOut by using their Mass Notification System to quickly communicate with personnel on the base.

The siren, which sounds similar to that of a police vehicle or ambulance, will sound for about a minute followed by a short voice message instructing personnel to seek shelter indoors.

CFB Esquimalt warns it’s possible the siren will be heard in neighboring municipalities due to environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind direction.

READ MORE: The Great British Columbia ShakeOut returns Oct. 17

The Great B.C. ShakeOut is an annual two-minute drill to practice what to do in the event of an earthquake.

During the first minute, participants drop to their hands and knees, seek cover under desks or other sturdy furniture, and practice holding on until the shaking stops.

During the second minute, participants will count to 60 before getting up to allow time for items that may have shifted during the quake to settle and to make sure there are no aftershocks.

READ ALSO: Should Greater Victoria have one alert system for everyone?

Routine tests of the Mass Notification System also take place on the first Wednesday of each month for one minute at 11 a.m, using a test tone.

More information about the Mass Notification System, how it works and what it sounds like can be found on CFB Esquimalt’s website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria’s Ultimate Toy Fair bounces back into Pearkes

Just Posted

CFB Esquimalt sounds the alarm for Great B.C. ShakeOut with Mass Notification System

Provincial earthquake drill runs Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m.

Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Local pharmacist shares concerns, recommendations before flu season hits

Victoria’s Ultimate Toy Fair bounces back into Pearkes

The family-friendly event runs Oct. 19-20 at Pearkes

Victoria city staff start from square one on Crystal Pool project

Victoria staff need direction on revised plans for the Crystal Pool and Wellness Project

‘Panda’ Goodlife runner searches for his head

Facebook post for help leads to ‘unconfirmed panda head sightings’

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Potent power play paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Detroit

Miller nets a pair as Vancouver wins third straight

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

VIDEO: Bear spies on cyclists riding by on Campbell River street

Riders seem unaware the bruin is mere feet away on the side of the road

Most Read