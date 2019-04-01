CFB Esquimalt submarine sees small fire

HMCS Corner Brook is currently at Victoria Shipyards undergoing its Extended Docking Work Period (EDWP) and will become the first of the submarines to be equipped with the new Universal Modular Mast being referred to as a “game changer.” The submarine saw a small fire on Monday afternoon. (Keri Coles/News staff)

A fire broke out aboard the submarine vessel, HMCS Corner Brook, this afternoon at the graving dock at the CFB Esquimalt.

Esquimalt communications personnel confirmed that it was a minor fire, and that no one was injured in the process.

Corner Brook is currently at the Victoria Shipyards undergoing upgrades to become the first of the pacific submarines to be equipped with a new Universal Modular Mast, which would provide better air supply, communications, radar and periscope abilities.

The Corner Brook is the second submarine with an incident this week; Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay sustained a knee injury on Thursday while touring the HMCS Chicoutami.

