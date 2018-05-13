CFB training drills may sound alarms in the middle of the night

CFB Esquimalt is warning citizens that next week alarms will be raised throughout the day and maybe even in the middle of the night.

As a part of a training validation exercise, members of the Naval Security Team (NST) will have to respond to life-like situations that can happen on a 24/7 clock.

The NST is responsible for providing enhanced force protection for safety and security of deployed Royal Canadian Navy ships at home and abroad. Recently, NST members completed an asset security course and will now be tested on their knowledge.

Between May 14-18, community members may hear short and intermittent alarms followed by general broadcasts from a ship alongside the jetties in the CFB Dockyard.

CFB staff want to emphasize that it is a routine exercise and that citizens have no reason to be alarmed. They also noted that every effort will be made to limit the impact on citizens, but that it is important for NST members to have a realistic simulation of suddenness of an emergency to ensure they are properly trained.

