Chamber of Commerce endorses B.C.'s fast-track resource project plan, wants more

Canada's largest union has also endorsed the fast-tracking announced by Premier David Eby yesterday

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce welcomes plans to speed up 10 existing resource projects, but calls for additional steps to unlock the province's full potential.

"We therefore welcome the provincial government’s commitment to expediting project approvals," Fiona Famulak, president and CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce said. "In fact, we would encourage the province to identify more projects that can be fast-tracked, sending a signal that B.C is prioritizing its economic stability."

On Tuesday, the province released what it calls a preliminary list of 10 critical minerals, energy, and clean energy projects "that have a business case developed and need some type of permit or approval from government."

Said to represent an investment of $20 billion and employ about 8,000 people, the list appeared one day after United States agreed to pause the threatened imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods for 30 days. Most of the projects are located in B.C.'s rural north, an area likely to feel the worst effects of future tariffs.

Jairo Yunis, director of policy with the Business Council of British Columbia, echoed the chamber's call for more projects, but also praised the step.



"We welcome Premier Eby’s decisive action to protect British Columbia from the threat of tariffs and accelerate major projects that will drive prosperity across the province," Yunis said. "This approach sets a strong example for other provinces as Canada navigates economic and trade uncertainty south of the border."

Yunis added that BCBC looks forward to seeing these identified projects move ahead. "We also hope to see additional initiatives that further strengthen energy security, expand market access for B.C.’s resource products, and support long-term economic growth," he added.

The United Steelworkers union Wednesday also released a statement in favour of the projects. Scott Lunny, USW's director for Western Canada, said putting them on the fast-track proves the B.C. government's dedication to economic growth and stability.

“This initiative not only secures jobs for our members, but also strengthens the province's economy, making it more resilient against external challenges, including those from U.S. President Donald Trump," Lunny said.

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada. It is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.