Showers are in the forecast for Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chance of rain ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with rain beginning in the afternoon and a high of 10 C. Overnight will see rain ending after midnight, becoming partly cloudy with a low of 5 C.

READ ALSO: Thousands of titles up for grabs with Friends of the Library Big Booksale

Tuesday will be clear with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

READ ALSO: Quebec City beats Victoria for lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 2 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SD63 strike officially ends with union’s vote to accept agreement

Just Posted

Quebec City beats Victoria for lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Victoria’s unemployment rate was 3.2 per cent in October

Thousands of titles up for grabs with Friends of the Library Big Booksale

Proceeds support library programs and services

SD63 strike officially ends with union’s vote to accept agreement

More than 7,000 Saanich and Peninsula students back to school Monday

Greater Victoria’s biggest home show seeks vendors that fit the new green theme

Home and Garden Expo to focus on sustainability, green living, energy efficiency for first time

Chance of rain ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open,… Continue reading

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Most Read