Chance of rain ahead for Monday

Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with rain beginning in the afternoon and a high of 10 C. Overnight will see rain ending after midnight, becoming partly cloudy with a low of 5 C.
Tuesday will be clear with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 3 C.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 1 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 1 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 2 C.
