Chance of rain ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Showers are in the forecast for Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with rain beginning in the afternoon and a high of 10 C. Overnight will see rain ending after midnight, becoming partly cloudy with a low of 5 C.

READ ALSO: Thousands of titles up for grabs with Friends of the Library Big Booksale

Tuesday will be clear with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

READ ALSO: Quebec City beats Victoria for lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 2 C.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.