Chance of showers all day Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday will see showers ending late in the morning, becoming cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high of 13 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 9 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C with an overnight low of 10 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 7 C with some cloudy periods.