Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 16 C can be expected with an overnight low of 11 C and mainly cloudy skies. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 16 C can be expected with an overnight low of 11 C and mainly cloudy skies.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Tuesday will see rain ending late in the morning, becoming cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 12 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 18 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 10 C.

READ ALSO: Victoria Foundation thrilled to see sun shine on B.C.’s philanthropists, builders

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 11 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a high of 19 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 11 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100 art pieces donated for fundraiser supporting refugee family new to Victoria
Next story
Vandals target North Island-Powell River NDP candidate’s office in Comox with swastikas, graffiti

Just Posted

Victoria Foundation thrilled to see sun shine on B.C.’s philanthropists, builders

Province declares September ‘Community Foundations Month’

Chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your week

100 art pieces donated for fundraiser supporting refugee family new to Victoria

Saanich fundraiser will see every participant go home with a new piece of art

Saanich Fire celebrates 100th anniversary with party

Simulations, prizes, cake and more at No. 1 hall

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Tragic bus crash, Pacific FC win and Terry Fox runs

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Federal party leaders address gun violence after weekend shooting near Toronto

One teen was killed and five people injured in the shooting

Scheer makes quick campaign stop in Comox

Conservative leader highlights tax promises early in campaign

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

Coming Home: B.C. fire chief and disaster dog return from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

The pair spent roughly one week on Great Abaco Island assisting in relief efforts

Most Read