Chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms ahead for Monday

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 16 C can be expected with an overnight low of 11 C and mainly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will see rain ending late in the morning, becoming cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 12 C.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 18 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 10 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 11 C.
Friday will be cloudy with a high of 19 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 11 C.
