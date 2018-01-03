Change coming to Royal Oak as Crumsby’s closes

With end of RON Talks and Crumsby’s, another Royal Oak era ends

After five years the Crumsby’s Cupcake Cafe in Royal Oak is closed.

The cafe opened in the historical Royal Oak Schoolhouse in February of 2012 by the same owners of the popular Crumsby’s cafe in Oak Bay. A couple years in, it was sold to foreign owners in China. According to the flagship Oak Bay Crumsby’s, those owners have closed the shop after health complications kept them from immigrating to Canada.

“We bid farewell to Crumsby’s at the Schoolhouse, which the new owners finally closed this week,” said a Facebook post for Crumsby’s Cafe in Oak Bay. “Health problems ultimately kept them from immigrating to Canada and we will miss providing them with muffins and cuppies!…”

See: Old School Historians run Royal Oak school project

It was clear that foot traffic to the Royal Oak Crumsby’s was a fraction of that enjoyed in Oak Bay.

In 2011 the 130-year-old schoolhouse was repaired and made available as a community amenity by Mike Geric Construction, part of a major development on the block. It was also a built-in deal that the building is available to the community.

Incidentally, Crumsby’s RON Talks event also ended last month, closing a four year run.

RON Talks, or, the Royal Oak Neighbourhood Talks, was run by a Saanich councillor and CRD arts chair, Colin Plant, who’s also a Claremont theatre teacher. When he started in January of 2014, nine months before joining council, Plant brought in more than 40 people, standing room only on a Tuesday night.

Plant was inspired by Royal Oak couple Greg Holloway and Kathleen Wilkins who started the Royal Oak Neighbours Club, or RONs Club, in 2012 to build a sense of community.

“RON Talks wasn’t new, Holloway [and Wilkins] had been doing it but it was never a formal date and my attitude was, ‘let’s make it formal every month,’” Plant said.

“It was a great venue, the first RON Talks [event] was standing room only, with more than 40 people, but we never regained that magic,” Plant said.

There were often 12 to 20 people, but the attendance was clearly trending downward, he added.

“Maybe I should have had more postering inside the building, and a sandwich board outside,” Plant said.

University of Victoria political science professor Janni Aragon was the last 85 speakers when she spoke at the final December RON Talks with another speaker, a student from the Claremont Institute for Global Solutions program who recently toured Canada by rail.

They presented to just five people.

What’s interesting to Plant is what goes in next.

“If this business model didn’t work then what should be there?.,” he said. “It shouldn’t be something [overly] commercial, I feel that doesn’t fit, it should appeal to the neighbourhood.”

RON Times

In his look back at RON Talks, Plant had a few anecdotes that stood out, such as the time staff forgot the event was happening and Plant showed up with a room full of people (twice).

“Luckily we were able to move into Saanich Commonwealth for an impromptu meeting,” Plant laughed.

In two more instances Plant was left with the keys as the manager, a university student, went to class during the talk.

“I shut the business down, she assured me to go home.”

Though RON Talks has come to an end it wasn’t without an effort by Plant to have someone take it over. It was offered to several local community members but in the end no one stepped forward.

“I met a lot of interesting people, I’d like to think the people who came learned something and made a neat connection with their neighbourhood,” Plant said.

Previous story
Vice suspends two top executives
Next story
No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Just Posted

Police identify man killed in Sooke Road crash

Drew Ripley, 48, of Sooke, was pronounced dead at the scene

Span to be installed this month for Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge

Existing bridge, marine channel closures expected

$10 breakfast with a million dollar view

Kiwanis Sunday breakfasts raise funds for care facility supporting people with frailty and dementia

Sidney real estate jumps 20 per cent in assessed value

The increase is the third-highest on the island, behind Langford and Metchosin

Victoria mayor Lisa Helps to seek re-election in 2018

Affordability, sustainability, transportation, transit focus of fall election, said Helps

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Canada moves to world juniors semi-final with win over Swiss

Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

UPDATE: Six people taken to hospital in serious or critical condition after Sea-to-Sky crash

Highway reopens after ‘car smashed to pieces’ in crash north of Squamish Tuesday night

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

City of Victoria to host emergency preparedness workshops throughout 2018

Program coordinator says each neighbourhood has unique risks and challenges

Most Read