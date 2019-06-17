Change room thief nabbed by West Shore RCMP Bike Unit

A quick-thinking caller led local officers to a rapid arrest.

On Friday, June 14, the West Shore RCMP received a complaint at around 2:30 p.m. from a member of the public who was following a man who the witness said had just stolen some items from the change rooms at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood.

The RCMP’s Bike Unit was in the area conducting patrols and was able to respond quickly, locating the suspect within minutes of the initial call.

Officers searched the man, who was arrested for theft under $5,000, and found a stolen cell phone and a steel saw that could be used as a break in tool.

Gregory Cunningham was held in custody and charged with theft as well as breach of undertaking. He has since been released on bail with several conditions, including staying at least 20 metres away from the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre.

At the time of his arrest, Cunningham was bound by an existing court order from an investigation that was conducted by Sooke RCMP in May, where he was charged with several offences including being in possession of break-in instruments.

“We want to say thank you to the complainant who called the police right away and was able to provide crucial information on the suspect’s description and whereabouts. The Bike Unit was able to spot the suspect and rode right up next to him. This is a great example of the accessibility our Bike Unit has,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

