Former Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties (left) and Mayor Kevin Murdoch stand with Chief Const. Mark Fisher after he was sworn in as the department’s new police chief on Sept. 6. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Former Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties (left) and Mayor Kevin Murdoch stand with Chief Const. Mark Fisher after he was sworn in as the department’s new police chief on Sept. 6. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Changing of the guard: Oak Bay’s new police chief makes it official

Chief Const. Mark Fisher sworn in as outgoing chief Ray Bernoties recognized

There’s officially a new police chief in Oak Bay.

Mark Fisher was sworn in as the department’s new chief constable Tuesday morning (Sept. 6) during a ceremony which also recognized the legacy of the outgoing chief, Ray Bernoties.

“I see a police department like this almost like a professional hockey team,” Bernoties said. “A small police department – it’s quite easy to sit in the back seat and wait for a bigger police department to do something – any sort of change or anything like that … But that wasn’t the way that Oak Bay did that. And that’s not because of anything that I did – that’s right from the top, that’s right from ownership, general management, coaching staff and the players on the ice who made it all happen.”

Fisher, who previously served as police chief from 2011 to 2014, returns to Oak Bay after serving as Nanaimo RCMP’s detachment commander and, most recently, Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer.

“These are challenging times in policing,” Fisher said. “So as we move forward, one of my key roles as chief, I think, is to leverage that experience – to build on it for the betterment of the department, but also to improve our service to the community.”

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria police step up school zone enforcement


austin.westphal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bayOak Bay Police DepartmentPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Voting wraps up in Conservative leadership race ahead of Saturday convention
Next story
Tourist airlifted to hospital after falling 40 feet down embankment at Stamp River Provincial Park

Just Posted

Esquimalt has voted to increase its mayor and councillor pay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt council set to see pay increase starting in 2023

West Shore RCMP detachment vehicles. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP investigating white panel van incident in Metchosin

Former Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties (left) and Mayor Kevin Murdoch stand with Chief Const. Mark Fisher after he was sworn in as the department’s new police chief on Sept. 6. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Changing of the guard: Oak Bay’s new police chief makes it official

The Offspring at a sold-out show in Penticton. (Black Press Media file photo)
The Offspring, Simple Plan roll into Victoria this fall

Pop-up banner image