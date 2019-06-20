Over 200 treasure chests holding various prizes are there to be discovered, as well as social media prizes and online loot opportunities for diligent hunters. (Pixabay file).

Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt

200 treasure chests hidden among trails and waterways, lots of prizes to be claimed

What would be the greatest thing about being a pirate? The exotic parrot, grog for breakfast or being able to pair a bandana with your nattiest pantaloons? Or what about the buried treasure, marked on a map, in far-flung beautiful locales?

The Great Trail Treasure Hunt has hidden 200 treasure chests along an epic trail that spans 24,000 kilometres of Canada’s land and waterways. Treasure hunters can channel their inner pirate and seek the loot, while enjoying some breathtaking natural scenery on the world’s largest network of recreational trails.

The adventure lasts until Aug. 18 and treasure hunters are advised to check the website for a selection of trails.

Last year, thousands of Canadians explored The Great Trail, which is presented by Trans Canada Trail (TCT) and Canadian Geographic. Parts of the trail are spread out across Canada, with the Cowichan Valley Trail included on Vancouver Island. In its inaugural year, the hunt saw over 100 happy prize winners and attracted a dedicated band of “super-users,” who travelled between provinces and territories in search of treasure and glory. In true pirate fashion, some chests were never discovered and legends have sprung up surrounding the lost treasure.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the treasure hunt back to The Great Trail of Canada. With twice as many treasure boxes up for grabs, we’re hoping to get even more people exploring the Trail in their own communities and across the country,” says Jérémie Gabourg, vice-president of communications and marketing at Trans Canada Trail.

If you are the first to discover a box, you can take home the items you find within it, including a special “This is Canada” coin, designed by the Royal Canadian Mint. If you’re not first, don’t worry, as anyone who finds a box can enter a redemption code online to be entered into weekly draws for goodies, including Nikon Coolpix cameras, SPOT X 2-Way Satellite Messengers, gift certificates for shoes, Parks Canada Discovery Passes and a one-month supply of CLIF Bars. All treasure hunters are entered into the grand prize draw, which includes a trip for two on One Ocean Expeditions’ 10-day Fins and Fiddles Adventure Cruise, a Destination Canada Canadian Signature Experience. This voyage explores Canada’s East Coast and includes a zodiac ride to Sable Island to see its attractions, including the famed wild horses.

New this year are prizes for the Trail’s “super-users.” Hunters who find five or more boxes will be eligible to win a $500 bike voucher, a Compass Rose Coin designed by the Royal Canadian Mint, and a hiking trip for two on Newfoundland’s wild Atlantic coast, courtesy of Quench Trip Design.

Visit TheGreatTrailTreasureHunt.ca to view a map and clues as to the locations of boxes along The Great Trail.

Share your adventures on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #GreatTrailTreasure to earn more weekly draw entries.

The competition runs from June 19 to Aug. 18.


