Suspect accused of jumping B.C. border after robbery arrested in Washington

Shawn Douglas Bergstrom drove through Peace Arch border crossing in South Surrey after alleged theft

A charge has been laid against a man who drove across the U.S. border in South Surrey after an alleged robbery.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 12 of last year, Richmond RCMP responded to a robbery in progress in the 4400-block of No. 3 Rd., a Richmond RCMP release said, after the complainant reported to police that a man had approached him, produced a knife and asked for the keys to his black 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

The complainant complied and the suspect proceeded to drive away southbound on No. 3 Rd., the release continued.

Richmond RCMP located the vehicle driving southbound on Highway 99 near the George Massey Tunnel.

An officer in a marked police vehicle attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop, the release noted.

The driver of the Tacoma continued along Highway 99, crossing into the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing, where he was ultimately stopped and arrested by U.S. authorities. He was turned over to Richmond RCMP on June 10 by U.S. Authorities.

Shawn Douglas Bergstrom has now been charged with one count of robbery. He appeared in court on June 11, and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on June 26, the release said.

"With the support of our U.S. partners, we were able to bring this high-profile case to a safe and successful resolution," said Chief Superintendent Dave Chauhan.

"We appreciate the co-ordinated efforts of all law enforcement agencies in both Canada and the United States whose efforts resulted in the arrest and subsequent charge of the man."