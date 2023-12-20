Charges being considered in 2019 Duncan double-homicide investigation

Fran Shurie and Nellie Williams killed in Duncan on Christmas Eve, 2019

As the fourth anniversary of the double homicide in Duncan on Christmas Eve, 2019, approaches, there finally appears to be some movement in the case.

The BC Prosecution Service has confirmed that the RCMP have submitted a report to Crown Counsel in relation to the deaths for a charge assessment.

Asked if anyone had been arrested in connection to the case, or when any decisions could be made to do so, the BCPS offered no further information.

“There will be no comment regarding that process at this time,” The BCPS said in an email.

On Christmas Eve, 2019, just before 11 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to an assault in the area of Trunk Road and Canada Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man and woman, Fran Shurie and Nellie Williams, both of whom were injured.

They were transported to hospital where Shurie succumbed to his injuries.

Williams ultimately died from her injuries several days later in hospital.

In 2021, the RCMP acknowledged that since the beginning of the investigation, there were indicators this was a targeted attack, and it was believed there was no risk to the public.