Charges dismissed in 2019 fiery fatal Peace Arch border crash

Gurbinder Singh, 40, caused crash that killed the late Rev. Tom Cheung

Charges have been dismissed against a driver who caused a fiery fatal crash at the Peace Arch border crossing in 2019.

Washington State's Gurbinder Singh, 40, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death in the May 2, 2019 crash that claimed the life of Rev. Tom Cheung.

Singh's trial began in October 2024, with a decision finally coming down last week. On Thursday, April 17, the judge dismissed the charge against Singh.

Cheung died in the crash after the impact from Singh's car hitting the minivan Cheung was in landed both vehicles in a garden area located in the median between the north and southbound lanes. The van was fully engulfed in flames, and Cheung, who was described as “a kind, compassionate and humble individual who loved people and always willing to help others,” was declared dead at the scene.

Singh was arrested and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, nearly six years later, Singh's charges have been dismissed after a trial that saw several witnesses take the stand, including his wife, Gurpreet Kaur.

Judge Daniel Weatherly gave his reasons for judgment on Thursday, stating that the Crown had proved the actus reus, or the physical act that constitutes the offence, beyond a reasonable doubt. However, Weatherly stated the accused, Singh, had raised a "reasonable doubt" regarding his mental state and therefore, Singh was acquitted of his charge, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

On the day before the crash, Singh ended up in hospital after leaving his home naked while Kaur was away visiting family, she stated in her testimony. She made her way back after receiving a call from her neighbour about her husband leaving the home naked and the front door being left open.

Kaur found Singh sleeping in a hospital bed then decided to go back home to retrieve his ID and other personal belongings. Upon arrival back home, Kaur noted the cracked TV screen.

The couple went home that night and Singh decided to go ahead with his prior plans, to meet up with friends in Surrey. Singh promised to call Kaur before he crossed the Canadian border but never did. Worried, Kaur began making calls to family and friends.

Finally, she was told about the crash at the border and informed that Singh had been taken to hospital in B.C., where she drove immediately.