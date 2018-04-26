Two people from Nanaimo have been charged after a motor vehicle accident in the Yellow Point area April 25. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

Charges follow collisions between pickup and police vehicles in Nanaimo

Majore Jackson, 32, and Andrew John Bellwood, 47, from Nanaimo, face numerous charges

Charges have been laid against two people following an incident yesterday when two police cars were damaged and police officers injured.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Majore Jackson, 32, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon (a Dodge pickup truck), dangerous driving, two counts of possession of stolen property and obstruction.

Andrew John Bellwood, 47, faces a charge of obstruction and two counts of possession of stolen property.

The incident happened April 25 before 8:30 a.m. at Roberts Road and Yellow Point Road after police had tracked a stolen vehicle to the area.


