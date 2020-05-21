Charges include unlawful confinement after detectives arrest suspect in Victoria stabbing

Police also recommend charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon

Victoria police officers arrested a man May 20 in relation to a stabbing the week before.

Detectives with VicPD’s Major Crime Unit arrested a man they believe is responsible for a stabbing in the 700-block of Johnson Street on May 14 around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

On May 20 around noon detectives arrested a Victoria man in the 800-block of Caledonia Avenue.

Nathan Solomon Perez, 38, faces recommended charges including one count of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of unlawful confinement.

