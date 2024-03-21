Charges laid after 70-year-old pushed headfirst into Vancouver SkyTrain

Senior had to undergo surgery for facial and head injuries, transit police say

A suspect has been charged in the assault of a 70-year-old man at a Vancouver SkyTrain station from earlier this month.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the senior was waiting for a train at Granville Station just before 3 p.m. on March 11 when he heard yelling behind him. He didn’t think anything of it, according to police, until an unknown person suddenly shoved him from behind.

The 70-year-old man flew forward and struck his head against a train that had just arrived.

He fell to the ground and was surrounded by bystanders until police arrived and began administering first aid. The senior was taken to hospital where he had to undergo surgery for head and facial injuries.

Transit police identified and arrested the suspected assailant several days later.

The BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges of assault causing bodily harm against 34-year-old Tyler Meetoos of no fixed address. He has been released from custody on multiple conditions, including that he not enter any SkyTrain stations.

Meetoos is set to next appear in court on March 28.

