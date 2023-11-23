Charges laid after B.C. couple tied up, robbed of $10-million in crypto

RCMP say multiple suspects impersonated police, broken into couple’s Richmond home

A B.C. man who allegedly impersonated a police officer, broke into a Richmond couple’s home, assaulted them and stole $10 million in cryptocurrency, has been charged with 11 criminal offences.

Richmond RCMP say their investigation into 34-year-old Jin Da Xing began on Sept. 13, 2022, after police were called to a home invasion.

The department says multiple suspects, including Xing, broke into the home of a middle-aged couple on that Tuesday. All of the suspects were armed with weapons and some were impersonating police officers, according to RCMP.

Police say the suspects assaulted, bound and held the couple for multiple hours. When the suspects fled, it was with $10 million worth of cryptocurrency and multiple luxury items.

Xing has now been charged with 11 criminal offences, including breaking and entering, robbery with a weapon, unlawful confinement, using an imitation firearm, extortion, assault, possession of stolen property over $5,000, impersonating a peace officer and two counts of assault with a weapon.

He is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in Richmond Provincial Court on Dec. 6.

RCMP say the couple was badly shaken up, but didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries. In the course of their investigation, police were able to recovery the majority of the stolen cryptocurrency.

