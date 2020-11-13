Charges laid in Capital CityCenter Hotel arson, Victoria police seek other victims

Detectives believe they have not spoken with everyone who was harmed in the fire

The remains of the Capital CityCenter Hotel after a late-night fire tore through the building Thursday, Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Detectives with Victoria police’s major crimes unit are asking to speak with victims after an arson at the Capital CityCenter Hotel last week.

Police believe they have not been in contact with everyone who was injured in the fire and need to speak with them.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, officers responded to a suite at the Capital CityCenter Hotel in the 1900-block of Douglas Street after a man in crisis called police.

While on scene, officers saw a fire in the suite which prompted an emergency entry. Officers evacuated nearly 100 tenants from the building and firefighters fought the blaze.

Officers located and apprehended a man they believe was responsible for starting the fire.

Matthew Brian Petker, 32, has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, and arson causing property damage.

Five people, including Petker, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Several others on the scene, including some officers, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries related to smoke inhalation.

Police are asking for any other victims of the arson to come forward and call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

