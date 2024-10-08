Charges laid in hit-and-run causing death in North Cowichan in April

Hit-and-run claimed the life of 17-year-old Leeanne Joe

Ryan Mesa, 28, from the Cowichan Valley has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death in the case of a hit-and-run that claimed the life of 17-year-old Leeanne Joe on April 18, 2024, in North Cowichan.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said the charges were laid after a lengthy and complex investigation, and that Mesa will make his first court appearance on Oct. 15, 2024.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout the investigation,” the police said in a statement.

Joe was struck and killed along the Trans-Canada Highway near Green Road just north of Duncan and the RCMP immediately began searching for the driver and the vehicle involved.

The police announced in late April that the vehicle had been located and had undergone examination by the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section, but didn’t indicate at the time where or when the vehicle was found, or if any suspects had been located and/or arrested.