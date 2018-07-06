Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

The wreckage of a fatal crash north of Tisdale, Sask., is seen on Saturday, April, 7, 2018. The RCMP is expected to provide an update today on the status of its investigation into the Humboldt Broncos bus-truck collision earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

Saskatchewan RCMP say charges have been laid in a fatal bus crash that involved the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Mounties say an arrest was made this morning in a collision between the bus and a semi-trailer at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Further details — including the name of the accused and charges — are to be provided at a media availability at 12 p.m. PST at the RCMP Depot in Regina.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the crash occurred, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt.

