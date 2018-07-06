Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say charges have been laid in a fatal bus crash that involved the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.
Mounties say an arrest was made this morning in a collision between the bus and a semi-trailer at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.
Further details — including the name of the accused and charges — are to be provided at a media availability at 12 p.m. PST at the RCMP Depot in Regina.
The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the crash occurred, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.
The driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt.
The Canadian Press