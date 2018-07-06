Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

The wreckage of a fatal crash north of Tisdale, Sask., is seen on Saturday, April, 7, 2018. The RCMP is expected to provide an update today on the status of its investigation into the Humboldt Broncos bus-truck collision earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Saskatchewan RCMP say charges have been laid in a fatal bus crash that involved the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Mounties say an arrest was made this morning in a collision between the bus and a semi-trailer at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Further details — including the name of the accused and charges — are to be provided at a media availability at 12 p.m. PST at the RCMP Depot in Regina.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the crash occurred, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt.

READ MORE: Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria watch group challenges top cop pay in Oak Bay

Just Posted

UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 70 per cent contained

The Tugwell Creek wildfire is now 70 per cent contained and is… Continue reading

Police find two huskies in a car that was 38 degrees

VicPD are urgently reminding people not to leave their dogs in the car

Smoke reported from Chatham Island off Oak Bay

Coastal Fire Service to send helicopter and crew to investigate

Saanich Police investigate possible abduction attempt

Teenage girl approached by man while at Royal Oak bus exchange

Victoria watch group challenges top cop pay in Oak Bay

Mayor stands by annual salary of police chief

Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Futher details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

Small-town B.C. cafe boasts one of Canada’s top chefs

Chef Victor Bongo is cooking up a storm at Village Grounds Cafe & Bistro in Naramata.

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond was dragged out of a ‘whites-only’ section of a theatre by police, thrown in jail

Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire

West Kelowna residents share their grief after the death on David Hunt

B.C. car-sharing company to let ‘L’ drivers take the wheel

Vancouver-based company will allow young drivers to get hours of required practice

Most Read