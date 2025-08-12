Charges laid in Port Alberni park homicide

Mounties are seeking witnesses and additional information related to the alleged murder

Prosecutors have laid murder charges against William Shane Watts following an arrest made by Port Alberni RCMP in connection to an alleged murder in Dry Creek Park on June 16.

Mounties arrested Watts on Aug. 7 and charges were approved Aug. 8. Port Alberni RCMP are continuing to seek witnesses to the event, which occurred in the late afternoon/ early evening.

People with information are asked to contact police at 250-723-2424.

Officers located a deceased person with apparent injuries on June 16 and spent the following day investigating the scene of the crime.

The charges against Watts have not been tested in court. Watts remains in RCMP custody.