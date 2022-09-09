A 19-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge following a fatal stabbing in downtown Nanaimo, Sept. 5. (News Bulletin file photo)

Charges laid in weekend fatal stabbing at Maffeo Sutton Park in Nanaimo

Mark Harrison, 19, charged with second-degree murder

Charges of second-degree murder have been laid against Mark Harrison, 19, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Maffeo Sutton Park near downtown Nanaimo Sept. 5.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Harrison was located by investigators and arrested without incident in downtown Nanaimo late in the afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Harrison appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo Friday morning, Sept. 9, and was remanded into police custody to await his next court appearance, which is set for Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Police were alerted to the incident Monday night at 11:30 p.m. and yesterday, RCMP said two individuals, who were arrested in relation, were released from custody.

Breaking News

